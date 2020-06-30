Advertisement

Broadway Bruins to play home games at JMU’s Veterans Memorial Park

James Madison University’s Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park will serve as the home field for the Broadway Bruins of the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park will serve as the home field for the Broadway Bruins of the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer.

Bruins assistant coach Bob Wease and a JMU spokesperson confirmed the news to WHSV Tuesday. Wease is also the head coach of the Valley Baseball League’s Harrisonburg Turks, who use Eagle Field as their home venue. The 2020 Valley Baseball League season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway usually plays its home games at Broadway High School, but the Bruins are unable to play there this summer due to VHSL restrictions related to coronavirus.

Broadway’s first home game is scheduled for Sunday evening (July 5) against Grottoes. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

