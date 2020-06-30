Advertisement

California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park. The National Park Service says 55-year-old Raymond Reinke caused a disturbance Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Many Glacier Hotel. Yellowstone rangers cited him later over the bison incident. Reinke had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and released on bond. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph, park administrators said Monday.

The woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

The woman was at her campsite at the park’s Bridge Bay Campground when she approached within 10 feet (3 meters) of the animal multiple times prior to being gored, park officials said.

Run-ins between visitors and bison, also known as buffalo, occur periodically at Yellowstone. The animals are normally placid but can respond aggressively and charge when approached.

Park biologist Chris Geremia said that’s what appeared to happen in the latest instance, with the bison responding to what it perceived as a threat when the woman got too close.

Visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

In May, a woman was knocked to the ground when she got too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful geyser.

Earlier this month a Missouri woman suffered minor injuries after being knocked to the ground by a grizzly bear in a surprise encoutner.

