First Alert Forecast: Hot with occasional storms this week

(WHSV) -A hot week ahead but due to a persistent northerly wind, humidity remains low to moderate through the weekend. A disturbance over New England will gradually increase our clouds and storm chances through the middle to the week.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Another very warm day with clouds on the increase for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. A few spots may hit 90. Still hot with a few isolated showers or storms for the afternoon and evening. A very comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog, lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy but still warm. An area of low pressure over New England drops slightly closer to the area. This will lead to a bit more cloud cover and a better chance for showers and storms. While not widespread, a few scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms for the evening. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Low pressure over New England provides limited and storms mid-week (whsv)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Mostly sunny, still a very warm day. Low humidity continues, it will just be hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful evening with temperatures staying in the 80s. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Starting out near 70 degrees. Plenty of sunshine and hot, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Humidity remains moderate. A very warm but beautiful Friday evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear overnight, lows near 70 degrees.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Another warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. With the daytime heating, a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Activity will be isolated, not a washout. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Activity will not be widespread, not a washout. Lows in the upper 60s.

