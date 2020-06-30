Advertisement

Hardy County deputies investigating apparent double murder-suicide

In Hardy County, investigators are looking into what they believe is a double-murder/suicide case.
In Hardy County, investigators are looking into what they believe is a double-murder/suicide case.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - In Hardy County, investigators are looking into what they believe is a double-murder/suicide case.

On Friday night, deputies from Hardy County recieved a call that there had been several shootings at a home and responded to the scene.

According to a Hardy County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, the deputies along with the Moorefield Police Department, arrived to a home along Trough Road where they found the bodies of Quentin Strawderman and Ashley McDonald. McDonald, according to investigators, was identified as being pregnant at the time of her death hence why they are calling it a double murder.

Investigators recovered a .45 caliber handgun at the scene and said there were witnesses at the time of the shooting.

Toxicology results on Strawderman are pending alongside his and McDonald’s autopsy, according to a county spokesman.

