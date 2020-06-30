Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals will be without at least two holdovers from last year's team. Longtime infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross are opting out of playing as Major League Baseball tries to get back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager Mike Rizzo says the team supports Zimmerman and Ross deciding not to play the 60-game season that's set to start in late July. Zimmerman says his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for the coronavirus because of multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children including a newborn. The 35-year-old says the decision doesn't mean he's retiring.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Wizards have ruled out the possibility of star guard John Wall playing when the NBA season resumes. General manager Tommy Sheppard says Wall will not travel with the team to Walt Disney World in Central Florida to restart the season. Wall has not played an NBA game since December 2018. He tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019. The 29-year-old in late May deemed himself healthy and said he's itching to play. Sheppard said Monday the limit of 35 people in the team's quarantined bubble played a role in deciding not to take Wall on the trip.

UNDATED (AP) — Experienced transfers will be especially valuable for some Division I men’s basketball coaches who changed jobs after last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches have been restricted from in-person recruiting activities due to the pandemic. That only increases the value of adding a player who developed at another program. New James Madison coach Mark Byington says the best recruiting evaluations amid the pandemic have come from "watching guys who played against other Division I players.” His Dukes join Wake Forest with incoming classes featuring five Division I transfers. Schools like Grand Canyon, UAB and Illinois-Chicago have three Division I additions.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake is one of the first players to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen announced Leake’s decision shortly before Washington teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross also opted out of the virus-shortened season. Leake had been expected to compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation during the 60-game season.