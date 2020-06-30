Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Regulators in Virginia want to fine Mountain Valley Pipeline $86,000 for what they say are continued environmental violations. The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the fine would be for alleged violations that occurred after Mountain Valley paid a $2.15 million settlement last year over similar infractions. Construction work on the project began more than two years ago. The digging of trenches to bury a natural gas pipeline in the mountains has caused problems with erosion. Harmful sediment has been washed onto nearby properties and into streams and rivers. The settlement covered violations through Sept. 18, 2019. But the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says that more violations occurred since then and stretched into March.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union have filed an emergency request to bar police in the state from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters. News outlets report ACLU attorneys argued in a Richmond court Monday that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights to speech by using these devices to disperse a protest outside city hall on June 23. On Twitter that night, Richmond police said the protests were deemed unlawful because protesters were blocking traffic and entrances to buildings. A city attorney said barring use of such devices is an impediment to police.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor has ceremonially signed legislation that sets the stage for the approval of two large-scale offshore wind farms that could produce enough electricity to power more than a million homes in the state. The two proposed projects would be located off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina. They’re part of a projected boom in the nation’s nascent offshore wind industry that is being driven by plummeting construction costs and surging demand for renewable energy. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation Monday. Northam also viewed two wind turbines 27 miles (about 44 kilometers) off of Virginia's coast that are part of a pilot project.