Hershey to invest $135 million to Augusta County operation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that The Hershey Company will invest $135 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County.

This announcement comes a little more than a year after Gov. Northam announced a $104 million investment and 65 new jobs to expand production capacity in the Augusta County manufacturing operation.

This year, the company will increase production capacity at its existing facility in Stuarts Draft by 90,000 square feet. The expansion will create 110 new jobs within the company.

“As we work to accelerate Virginia’s economic recovery, existing corporate partners like The Hershey Company are leading the way with new hiring and investment. This major expansion is the company’s second in just over a year, and is a strong testament to the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers,” said Gov. Northam

The Hershey Company currently has approximately 16,500 employees around the world. The Virginia facility, which is the second-largest Hershey plant in the U.S., has been in Augusta County for more than 30 years and employs more than 1,000 people.

“It is an honor to partner with Hershey on another major investment and expansion, especially during these challenging times, and we stand ready to do what we can to ensure the company’s Stuarts Draft operation continues to thrive,” said Brian Ball, Secretary of Commerce and Trade

According to a press release, Gov. Northam approved a $1.1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Augusta County with the project. He also approved a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Funding and services to support Hershey’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

