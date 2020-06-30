Advertisement

Hershey to invest $135 million to Augusta County operation

The Hershey Company will invest $135 million to expand its Augusta County manufacturing operation. | Credit: WHSV
The Hershey Company will invest $135 million to expand its Augusta County manufacturing operation. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that The Hershey Company will invest $135 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County.

This announcement comes a little more than a year after Gov. Northam announced a $104 million investment and 65 new jobs to expand production capacity in the Augusta County manufacturing operation.

This year, the company will increase production capacity at its existing facility in Stuarts Draft by 90,000 square feet. The expansion will create 110 new jobs within the company.

“As we work to accelerate Virginia’s economic recovery, existing corporate partners like The Hershey Company are leading the way with new hiring and investment. This major expansion is the company’s second in just over a year, and is a strong testament to the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers,” said Gov. Northam

The Hershey Company currently has approximately 16,500 employees around the world. The Virginia facility, which is the second-largest Hershey plant in the U.S., has been in Augusta County for more than 30 years and employs more than 1,000 people.

“It is an honor to partner with Hershey on another major investment and expansion, especially during these challenging times, and we stand ready to do what we can to ensure the company’s Stuarts Draft operation continues to thrive,” said Brian Ball, Secretary of Commerce and Trade

According to a press release, Gov. Northam approved a $1.1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Augusta County with the project. He also approved a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Funding and services to support Hershey’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Middle River Regional Jail to resume visitation July 1

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Middle River Regional Jail will allow inmate visitation as of July 1 with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

State

Richmond group creates fund to pay for monument removals

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
"The Fund to Remove Monuments" was created to help the City of Richmond pay for monument removals.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 598 Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, June 30, Virginia has had 62,787 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg hosts pop-up mask giveaway

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department moving pizza and smoke alarm night to virtual event

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

Harrisonburg School Plans

Updated: 13 hours ago
Harrisonburg City Schools are coming up with answers on how they are going to practice distance and in-person classes this fall. Discussions talked about were blending in-person and online classes, shorting class times, age group of who is in school, and who is not.

News

Luray Statues

Updated: 13 hours ago
Two confederate statues in Luray were vandalized and now covered up. Now the town is looking for who was responsible for cleaning the statues up.

News

Removing Woodrow Wilsons name

Updated: 13 hours ago
Former president Woodrow Wilson's name is coming off of buildings at Princeton University. The School states that the native's racist beliefs do not make him a good namesake.