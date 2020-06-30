Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

BC-VA-MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE

Virginia seeks more fines against Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Regulators in Virginia want to fine Mountain Valley Pipeline $86,000 for what they say are continued environmental violations. The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the fine would be for alleged violations that occurred after Mountain Valley paid a $2.15 million settlement last year over similar infractions. Construction work on the project began more than two years ago. The digging of trenches to bury a natural gas pipeline in the mountains has caused problems with erosion. Harmful sediment has been washed onto nearby properties and into streams and rivers. The settlement covered violations through Sept. 18, 2019. But the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says that more violations occurred since then and stretched into March.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACLU LAWSUIT

ACLU requests Virginia police be barred from using irritants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union have filed an emergency request to bar police in the state from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters. News outlets report ACLU attorneys argued in a Richmond court Monday that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights to speech by using these devices to disperse a protest outside city hall on June 23. On Twitter that night, Richmond police said the protests were deemed unlawful because protesters were blocking traffic and entrances to buildings. A city attorney said barring use of such devices is an impediment to police.

VIRGINIA-OFFSHORE WIND

Virginia moves a step closer to harnessing offshore wind

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor has ceremonially signed legislation that sets the stage for the approval of two large-scale offshore wind farms that could produce enough electricity to power more than a million homes in the state. The two proposed projects would be located off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina. They’re part of a projected boom in the nation’s nascent offshore wind industry that is being driven by plummeting construction costs and surging demand for renewable energy. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation Monday. Northam also viewed two wind turbines 27 miles (about 44 kilometers) off of Virginia's coast that are part of a pilot project.

JET SKIERS RESCUED

Coast Guard helps rescue woman and boy, 3, aboard jet ski

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski near Chincoteague, Virginia, after they went missing. The Coast Guard said in a news release that it received a report about the missing jet skiers at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The search involved a helicopter and multiple boats. The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a boat to the scene. The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

CHASE-FATAL CRASH

Virginia mom, daughter fatally struck by Jeep fleeing police

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia mother and daughter have died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police. The Progress-Index reports Christi Noelle Jarratt and Kaitlyn Jarratt both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg. The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. Authorities say as the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles. Charges against the Jeep driver are pending.

PROTEST-USE OF FORCE-REPORTS

Virginia protestors call for release of police force reports

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Protestors are demanding a Virginia city’s police department release use-of-force reports from the past decade. News outlets report that demonstrators in Norfolk are planning a sit-in set for Monday night at City Hall to protest the police department’s refusal to release the records. The protest comes after reports by The Virginian-Pilot that the city and the Norfolk Police Department have denied information requests about the records. A protest organizer told the newspaper that demonstrators are calling for greater transparency from the department. Organizers said they emailed police but didn’t receive a response. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

BC-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-NATION'S-CAPITAL-

Trump, statehood, police funding fight up DC mayor's profile

WASHINGTON (AP) — Muriel Bowser’s national profile had never been higher, thanks to a Twitter beef with President Donald Trump and a renewed push to turn the nation’s capital into the 51st state. Now, Washington's mayor must pull off a public juggling act as the city budget becomes a battleground for the country's debate on overhauling law enforcement. An activist collective led by Black Lives Matter is trying to capitalize on shifting public opinion, with demands include major cuts in funding for the police department. Conservatives label Bowser a radical riot-supporter, and the Democrat must thread the needle, with Black Lives Matter and the White House watching her every move.