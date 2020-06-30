Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions continue distributing family-sized meals to those in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions have been giving back to those impacted by COVID-19 by making and distributing homemade meals to those in need.

When the pandemic first began, Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions were delivering about 25 homemade meals per week.

Now, one staff member said they’ve ramped up that service and are helping to feed over 60 families weekly.

“We had a lot of staff that was furloughed, so what can we do to help?” Matt Clements, Wedding and Venues Specialist at the resort, said. “This was the idea that we came up with... Hearing the people that are losing jobs and elderly who are stuck at home and do they need meals?”

Clements said meals are delivered on Tuesdays. Each meal can feed four people, and includes dessert.

He said they will continue with this service as long as necessary to give back to those in the community.

To order, email community@massresort.com, or inquire at the Massanutten Resort Facebook page.

