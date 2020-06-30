Middle River Regional Jail to resume visitation July 1

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Inmate visitation at Middle River Regional Jail will resume on July 1 with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

According to a press release, the jail will check visitors’ temperatures upon their arrival. Visitors with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed inside the facility. A visitor’s temperature, along with their name and the date, will be recorded in a temperature check log if they are running a fever and they will not be allowed to visit the facility again for seven days.

Masks must be worn during the entire visit. Social distancing guidelines must also be followed throughout the visit.

Only one visitor over 18 years old and one child 17 years old and under are allowed to visit an inmate at a time.

Middle River Regional Jail will also have hand sanitizer available throughout the facility, and staff will disinfect high-touch areas such as telephones and countertops.

You should not visit if you have had COVID-19 or any of its symptoms or been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is suspected to have COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

