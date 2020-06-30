Missing endangered woman in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public for any information regarding a missing woman who was last seen in Fishersville, Va. on June 25 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Carla Ann Piper is 36 years old, 5′5″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie and carrying a turquoise handbag with a white stripe.

Piper was dropped off at Augusta Health on Thursday afternoon and later sent concerning messages suggesting self-harm to the reporting party.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Investigator Ryan Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

