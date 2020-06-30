Advertisement

Missing endangered woman in Augusta County

Carla Ann Piper, 36, has been reported missing by the Augusta County Sheriff's Department.
Carla Ann Piper, 36, has been reported missing by the Augusta County Sheriff's Department.(Augusta County Sheriff's Department)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public for any information regarding a missing woman who was last seen in Fishersville, Va. on June 25 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Carla Ann Piper is 36 years old, 5′5″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie and carrying a turquoise handbag with a white stripe.

Piper was dropped off at Augusta Health on Thursday afternoon and later sent concerning messages suggesting self-harm to the reporting party.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Investigator Ryan Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

