Offseason workouts begin for high schools in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High schools in the Shenandoah Valley have begun to welcome back student athletes and coaches for offseason workouts.

At East Rockingham High School and Spotswood High School, football players began conditioning workouts at 8 a.m. Monday, the first day they were allowed to return to campus. High schools in Rockingham County and Augusta County chose to begin offseason workouts Monday, June 29 after the VHSL approved the reinstatement of offseason practices earlier in the month.

“It’s been good,” said Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett. “There’s a lot of excitement and I think the kids are happy to be around each other again and a lot of them are happy to be doing something. They have been quarantined so long they haven’t done a whole lot. So I think they are happy to be out of the house, around their friends doing stuff.”

Workouts have a different look to them in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The VHSL released guidelines for schools to follow when bringing student back to campus. The athletes are kept in small groups with social distancing, there are cleaning requirements for exercise equipment, and coaches are wearing face coverings.

Most high schools in the Shenandoah Valley plan to begin workouts by the start of next week.

