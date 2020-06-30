Advertisement

Offseason workouts begin for high schools in the Shenandoah Valley

By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High schools in the Shenandoah Valley have begun to welcome back student athletes and coaches for offseason workouts.

At East Rockingham High School and Spotswood High School, football players began conditioning workouts at 8 a.m. Monday, the first day they were allowed to return to campus. High schools in Rockingham County and Augusta County chose to begin offseason workouts Monday, June 29 after the VHSL approved the reinstatement of offseason practices earlier in the month.

“It’s been good,” said Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett. “There’s a lot of excitement and I think the kids are happy to be around each other again and a lot of them are happy to be doing something. They have been quarantined so long they haven’t done a whole lot. So I think they are happy to be out of the house, around their friends doing stuff.”

Workouts have a different look to them in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The VHSL released guidelines for schools to follow when bringing student back to campus. The athletes are kept in small groups with social distancing, there are cleaning requirements for exercise equipment, and coaches are wearing face coverings.

Most high schools in the Shenandoah Valley plan to begin workouts by the start of next week.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

2020 RCBL Season Underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League season got underway this past weekend.

VOD Recordings

Offseason workouts resume

Updated: 1 hours ago
High schools in the Shenandoah Valley have begun offseason workouts for athletes and coaches.

Sports

Dukes announce 2020-2021 non-conference schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison men’s basketball team announced its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule Monday evening.

VOD Recordings

Former HHS star Robinson-Jenkins chooses Alabama State

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Former Harrisonburg High School running back Marcus Robinson-Jenkins announced his commitment to Alabama State on Friday night.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

2020 RCBL Opening Night

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Highlights from the Rockingham County Baseball League’s opening night Saturday, June 27.

Sports

Former HHS star Toliver to sit out WNBA season

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The WNBA is expected to start its season in July, but Harrisonburg High School graduate and 11-year veteran Kristi Toliver will not participate.

Sports

Former HHS running back Robinson-Jenkins commits to Alabama State

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Former Harrisonburg High School running back Marcus Robinson-Jenkins announced his commitment to Alabama State on Friday night.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Saturday, June 27

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Scores from the Rockingham County Baseball League’s opening night Saturday, June 27.

Sports

Dukes earn two Class of 2021 commits Saturday

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a Class of 2021 defensive lineman Saturday afternoon.

VOD Recordings

2020 RCBL Preview: Bridgewater Reds

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
The 2020 Bridgewater Reds appear to have a roster built for making a run at a fourth consecutive appearance in the RCBL Finals.