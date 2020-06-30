Advertisement

Richmond City Council set to introduce police policy reform Wednesday

The Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly for the second night in a row and used chemical agents to break up the protest.
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — After weeks of unrest, the demands of protesters are now turning into new policy for Richmond City Council.

"This is light speed for government," said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council. "And especially for Richmond because we will take a measured approach to so many things, which is good but we do have the ability to kind of pivot in real time and get things going."

A virtual city council meeting, set for Wednesday, is where the mayor and councilors will introduce legislation on monument removal and police policy change.

"A lot of them are just going to have to be conversations first," said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council. "We have ideas but I think it's better if they are part of the public dialogue."

July 1 marks when localities can begin the process to remove war memorials and statues. Mayor Levar Stoney is also advancing his “re-imagining public safety task force.”

Other councilors are supportive of a civilian review board over police with subpoena power as well as a Marcus-David Peters Alert to send mental health professionals to certain situations, rather than police officers.

“It’s the start of a really positive conversation,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council. “I think the community has been calling for a lot of these policies to come to the floor.”

While there is no opportunity for the public to speak tomorrow, a community engagement strategy is also in the works.

"We don't want to cut out or rule out public input. We have the infrastructure to allow for public input," said Jones.

The virtual city council meeting gets underway at 11 AM.

