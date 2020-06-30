Richmond group creates fund to pay for monument removals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — One group is coming together to raise the money to remove the monuments so the City of Richmond doesn’t have to foot the bill.

“The Fund to Remove Monuments” is now up and running. The group, part of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, would like to raise as much as the estimated $2 million that may be needed to remove the remaining monuments.

"We are not taking any fees whatsoever. Every dollar will be passed through and provided to the city to find the removal of the monuments," said Laura Lafayette, Maggie Walker Community Land Trust Board Chair.

Lafayette says they are simply the money behind the operation and aren't involved in the process.

“We felt like that there would be broad-based, private support from individuals for the removal,” said Lafayette. “We’ve certainly seen that, and so if everybody will put a few of their own dollars in the fill - that will enable the city to preserve its resources for schools, for housing, for neighborhoods.”

The group also started the fund over concerns the city’s budget may be taxed too thin over its coronavirus response.

For more information and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.