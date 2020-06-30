Advertisement

Richmond group creates fund to pay for monument removals

One group is coming together to raise the money to remove the monuments so the City of Richmond doesn't have to foot the bill.
One group is coming together to raise the money to remove the monuments so the City of Richmond doesn't have to foot the bill.(NBC12)
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — One group is coming together to raise the money to remove the monuments so the City of Richmond doesn’t have to foot the bill.

“The Fund to Remove Monuments” is now up and running. The group, part of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, would like to raise as much as the estimated $2 million that may be needed to remove the remaining monuments.

"We are not taking any fees whatsoever. Every dollar will be passed through and provided to the city to find the removal of the monuments," said Laura Lafayette, Maggie Walker Community Land Trust Board Chair.

Lafayette says they are simply the money behind the operation and aren't involved in the process.

“We felt like that there would be broad-based, private support from individuals for the removal,” said Lafayette. “We’ve certainly seen that, and so if everybody will put a few of their own dollars in the fill - that will enable the city to preserve its resources for schools, for housing, for neighborhoods.”

The group also started the fund over concerns the city’s budget may be taxed too thin over its coronavirus response.

For more information and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Middle River Regional Jail to resume visitation July 1

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Middle River Regional Jail will allow inmate visitation as of July 1 with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Local

Hershey to invest $135 million to Augusta County operation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Hershey Company's investment in its operations in Augusta County will create 110 new jobs.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 598 Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, June 30, Virginia has had 62,787 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg hosts pop-up mask giveaway

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department moving pizza and smoke alarm night to virtual event

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

Harrisonburg School Plans

Updated: 13 hours ago
Harrisonburg City Schools are coming up with answers on how they are going to practice distance and in-person classes this fall. Discussions talked about were blending in-person and online classes, shorting class times, age group of who is in school, and who is not.

News

Luray Statues

Updated: 13 hours ago
Two confederate statues in Luray were vandalized and now covered up. Now the town is looking for who was responsible for cleaning the statues up.

News

Removing Woodrow Wilsons name

Updated: 13 hours ago
Former president Woodrow Wilson's name is coming off of buildings at Princeton University. The School states that the native's racist beliefs do not make him a good namesake.