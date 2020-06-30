Advertisement

Rockingham County wraps up large scale COVID-19 testing with plans for the future

300 test were made available on Tuesday for residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
300 test were made available on Tuesday for residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, Rockingham County held its last large scale COVID-19 dive through testing at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Over the past several weeks the county has partnered with the City of Harrisonburg and the Virginia Department of Health to provide testing sites around the county.

In total, the county has helped administer more than 600 tests for the community and 300 tests were made available at the fairgrounds.

Chief Jeremy Holloway, of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said when they first started there was a lack of testing sites in the Shenandoah Valley. But now there are sites such as Sentara RMH, the Walmart on Port Republic Rd. and CVS Pharmacy where tests can be given.

Chief Holloway said the county may try to do a smaller test site by appointment only later this fall. He also said they will continue the drive-thru style appointments but with the flu vaccine.

“We feel that we’ve covered the county very well and the reason why we’re setting up these different sites is that, come this fall we’re actually going to do some flu vaccine drive-throughs,” Chief Holloway said. “What we’re tyring to do is prepare for when they do get a vaccine for COVID-19 we’ll be able to do some of those drive-thru also.”

The City of Harrisonburg will have a large scale COVID-19 testing for the community sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Virginia’s new gun control bills in effect beginning July 1

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Beginning July 1, Virginia's new gun control laws will require universal background checks, establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order and reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law.

State

Pridefest 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Pridefest 2020 held on Brown's Island has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Local

Aramark serves meals to furloughed JMU dining associates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marina Barnett
James Madison University’s (JMU) dining service, Aramark, has been serving meals once a week since April to its furloughed employees.

Local

Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions continue distributing family-sized meals to those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort has been delivering homemade meals to dozens of people in need during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

New historic marker coming to Strasburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton revisiting former president’s legacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is continuing to revisit the former president's legacy as they work to tell his whole history.

News

Historic highway marker to be placed outside African-American school house in Strasburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers that address Virginia’s African-American history.

Local

Luray Confederate statues turn out to be privately owned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Two Confederate statues in the town of Luray have remained covered up after being vandalized earlier this month but town officials are discovering it might not be their responsibility to clean the monuments up.

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department update some policies after peace rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Following community protests and peace rallies in the City of Harrisonburg, the police department has started to update some of its policies regarding use-of-force.

News

Back to school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight, the Harrisonburg city public school will be meeting to talk about discussing a plan for returning to school in August. The plan was the see how they will practice distancing and how they will structure in-person classes and who will be learning online.