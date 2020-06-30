Rockingham County wraps up large scale COVID-19 testing with plans for the future

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, Rockingham County held its last large scale COVID-19 dive through testing at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Over the past several weeks the county has partnered with the City of Harrisonburg and the Virginia Department of Health to provide testing sites around the county.

In total, the county has helped administer more than 600 tests for the community and 300 tests were made available at the fairgrounds.

Chief Jeremy Holloway, of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said when they first started there was a lack of testing sites in the Shenandoah Valley. But now there are sites such as Sentara RMH, the Walmart on Port Republic Rd. and CVS Pharmacy where tests can be given.

Chief Holloway said the county may try to do a smaller test site by appointment only later this fall. He also said they will continue the drive-thru style appointments but with the flu vaccine.

“We feel that we’ve covered the county very well and the reason why we’re setting up these different sites is that, come this fall we’re actually going to do some flu vaccine drive-throughs,” Chief Holloway said. “What we’re tyring to do is prepare for when they do get a vaccine for COVID-19 we’ll be able to do some of those drive-thru also.”

The City of Harrisonburg will have a large scale COVID-19 testing for the community sometime next week.

