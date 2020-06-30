Advertisement

Sheriff: Oklahoma man shoots woman who tried to steal his Nazi flag

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTER, Okla. (KFOR/CNN) - A 26-year-old Oklahoma woman was shot after authorities say she was dared to steal a Nazi flag from a man’s front yard.

KFOR reports the woman was at a party across the street from the home of John Feaster in the small town of Hunter. Authorities say she was hit with multiple gunshots after retrieving the flag from his front yard.

“On the way back, someone hollered, ‘Gun,’” Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway, and shots were fired.”

Helm said Feaster was taken into custody without any additional conflicts, and he immediately asked for a lawyer. Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for his home in order to obtain evidence.

“We recovered the suspect’s rifle, and about total, we got about 14 guns out of there and some ammunition,” Helm said.

Feaster is charged with shooting with the intent to kill and battery with a deadly weapon.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the flag has prominently flown outside his home for about a year, and this wasn’t the first time the flag was stolen.

“It’s never really been a problem. His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them up, but nothing ever came of it,” the neighbor said. “This is the first time it’s ever came to violence. He’s been out mowing neighbors’ yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.”

The district attorney’s office is still deciding whether the woman will face charges.

Copyright 2020 KFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Governor to retire Mississippi’s Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

Coronavirus

Fauci opening statement before Senate panel

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci's opening remarks at the Senate HELP: COVID-19 Back to Work & School hearing.

National

Judges question warrants in Kraft massage parlor sex case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Florida appellate judges on Tuesday questioned the legality of search warrants that let police secretly video record New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others paying for massage parlor sex, pressing a prosecutor on his contention that the warrants were legally valid.

National

Sheriff: Oklahoma woman shot trying to steal Nazi flag

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman was shot trying to steal a Nazi flag from a man's home.

Latest News

National

Chinese scientists discover new swine flu with pandemic potential

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.

National Politics

Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
By a 5-4 vote with the conservatives in the majority, the justices upheld a Montana scholarship program that allows state tax credits for private schooling in which almost all the recipients attend religious schools.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: 1 hour ago
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

National Politics

Paycheck Protection Program ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The stimulus program was an attempt to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

National

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zen Soo and Ken Moritsugu
The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs. It has sparked fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices.

National

Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star is charged in assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thomas Manzo, 55, and John Perna, 43, were each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo.