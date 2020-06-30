Advertisement

Thousands of starfish wash ashore along the Grand Strand

Thousands of starfish wash ashore along the Grand Strand over the weekend
Thousands of starfish wash ashore along the Grand Strand over the weekend(WDBJ)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Beachgoers had the surprise of a lifetime this past weekend as thousands of starfish washed ashore along several Grand Strand beaches, including Garden City Beach and Myrtle Beach.

An expert from Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach says the starfish appearing like this has to do with their feeding patterns, and said it’s likely the starfish followed their prey, such as barnacles and clams, into the inter-tidal zone.

Stormy weather can sometimes be another reason large masses of starfish wash ashore. As water currents become stronger, they are pushed onto the beaches.

While the starfish may appear to be stranded, they also have the ability to return to the water when they’ve been exposed for too long, so touching them is not recommended.

Wow! ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Posted by Elliott Beach Rentals on Monday, June 29, 2020

STARFISH FACTS

  • Starfish aren’t actually fish but they DO have to breathe to stay alive. The only way they do that is underwater. They will suffocate in the air.
  • Starfish react to small changes in their environment and can be “stressed” easily.
  • Starfish are extremely fragile and they have tiny structures all over their bodies that can be damaged when touched.
  • Humans can pass along bacteria which can kill the starfish.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hot with occasional storms this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's you First Alert Forecast

Weather

Noon Weather - June 30

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Summer snow blankets portions of Wood River Valley

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Portions of the Wood River Valley woke up to more than 6 inches of snow on Monday morning, as the end of June looked more like a mid-winter morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hot with occasional storms this week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's you First Alert Forecast

Weather

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 21 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

Latest News

News

Remembering the Derecho of 2012

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
A look back at the 2012 Derecho across the region.

Weather

WHSV 2012 Derecho images

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
2012 derecho

Weather

Bottineau residents clean up after Sunday’s storm damage

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Faith Hatton
Some tense moments Sunday night in Bottineau County.

Weather

Noon Weather - June 29

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm start to work week

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Here's you First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Chance for storms and more humidity Sunday

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
WHSV First Alert Forecast