Va. superintendent announces new teacher suppport program

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced today that the Virginia Department of Education and James Madison University’s College of Education are launching a program to provide support, coaching and professional development to first and second-year teachers.

The Virginia New Teacher Support Program will match first and second-year teachers with a professional who will provide coaching on instructional planning and delivery, as well as student assessment.

“Comprehensive induction programs increase teacher retention and effectiveness, and are especially critical now for first-year teachers whose student-teaching experience was cut short by closure of schools in March because of COVID-19,” Lane said.

During the 2020-2021 school year, a total of 750 teachers will receive mentoring and professional development from the program. Online professional development workshops will begin in September.

The Virginia New Teacher Support Program is funded through a $200,000 federal grant under Title II of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

