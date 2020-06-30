Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 7:30 AM Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center, 1200 W Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Chelsea Gray, Board of Visitors Liaison, cgray8@vcu.edu, 1 804 828 9213

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM House Dems unveil 'comprehensive Congressional action plan to solve the climate crisis' - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Kathy Castor and members unveil 'a comprehensive Congressional action plan to solve the climate crisis', via press conference. Other participants include House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Lujan and fellow Democratic Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Julia Brownley, Jared Huffman, A. Donald McEachin, Mike Levin, Sean Casten, and Joe Neguse * Committee was created by Rep. Pelosi at the beginning of the 116th session of Congress to make 'science-based policy recommendations to the standing committees of jurisdiction on how to solve the crisis'

Location: East Front steps, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://climatecrisis.house.gov, https://twitter.com/ClimateCrisis

Contacts: House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis press, climatepress@mail.house.gov

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Leidos Holdings Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 NewMarket Corporation: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 General Dynamics: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583