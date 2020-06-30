Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

(CNN) - Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

The retail giant removed the products after receiving backlash for t-shirts that featured variations of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

The company didn’t remove several other variations including “Irish Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter” and “Homeless Lives Matter.”

Walmart said the products are being offered by third-party sellers.

