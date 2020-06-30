Waynesboro Little Free Libraries now filled with dozens of books reflecting City’s diverse community

WAYNESBORO Va. (WVIR) - Little Free Libraries in Waynesboro are now more diverse.

Sam Bosserman with the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro wanted to bring diversity to the forefront. She decided to do that through literacy.

Bosserman put a post on Facebook and within 12 hours had raised a $1,000.

There are a couple hundred books for all ages, written by people of color, about people of color. Some are written in Spanish.

"We've been running these little free libraries for about a year now and I've noticed that there aren't that many books featuring people of color in the libraries," Bosserman stated. "So, wanted to give an opportunity for students of all colors to see the stories and hear the stories that are depicted in these."

The books are available at any of the five Little Free Libraries operated by the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro.

The premise is simple: take a book, share a book.

