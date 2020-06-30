Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton revisiting former president’s legacy

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum plans to overhaul museum exhibits for the first time in around 30 years.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum plans to overhaul museum exhibits for the first time in around 30 years.(WHSV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Across the country, people are reckoning with the pasts of people buildings are named after and statues are built in honor of.

On Friday, Princeton University announced they would be changing the name of their public policy school and a residential college. Both are named after Woodrow Wilson, and the university said Wilson’s racist beliefs and policies did not make him a good namesake.

Wilson was born in Staunton. Staff at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton said they continue to share the full picture of Wilson’s legacy.

"We very clearly agree that Woodrow Wilson was indeed a racist, that is something that we talk about when people come here for a visit," Robin von Seldeneck, president and CEO of the library, said.

The library released a statement on Sunday after the Princeton University announcement. In the statement, staff said they acknowledge Wilson was racist and they make no excuses for that.

However, they said “our organization stands against racism, hatred and bigotry in all forms and we are committed to being a resource for honest, transparent and inclusive history.”

Von Seldeneck said that Wilson continued work started by President William Taft before him. Wilson continued the segregation of the postal service and the U.S. Treasury. The library said they discuss those parts of Wilson’s legacy at the museum.

"We are not a shrine to Woodrow Wilson, that's not our role. Our role is specifically to educate on the life and times, and what we like to say here is we talk about warts and all," von Seldeneck said.

She added Wilson did accomplish great things and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. However, like many former presidents, von Seldeneck said he was a flawed individual. In 2006, the museum held a symposium called “Jefferson, Lincoln and Wilson: Democracy and the Dilemma of Race.” von Seldeneck said this is something they’ve been talking about for years, but there hasn’t always been interest.

"We have been, maybe quietly, talking about this, I will also say we have a long way to go, just like every other institution," von Seldeneck said.

One way the museum is hoping to further the discussion is through their updated museum plans. In 2019, the museum received a $60,000 grant to re-do the exhibits. The museum is re-opening on July 1, and they will be debuting their new plans then. von Seldeneck said one change will be how the museum begins. Instead of beginning with his birth, von Seldeneck said the museum will now begin with Wilson's election.

In addition, there will be four figures people will be able to follow through the museum. von Seldeneck said the museum will show how Wilson’s policies and legislation affected each of their lives.

The museum will have free admission for the first five days in July. von Seldeneck said they want people to come back to the museum and see what they've planned to update the museum, which hasn't been updated in around 30 years. They're hoping to get feedback from the community on the changes.

“We think it is essential to listen,” von Seldeneck said. “We are very open to hearing how our community feels about the way we plan to interpret with the new museum, for example.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham County wraps up large scale COVID-19 testing with plans for the future

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, Rockingham County held its last large scale COVID-19 dive through testing at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

Local

Virginia’s new gun control bills in effect beginning July 1

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Beginning July 1, Virginia's new gun control laws will require universal background checks, establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order and reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law.

State

Pridefest 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Pridefest 2020 held on Brown's Island has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Local

Aramark serves meals to furloughed JMU dining associates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marina Barnett
James Madison University’s (JMU) dining service, Aramark, has been serving meals once a week since April to its furloughed employees.

Local

Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions continue distributing family-sized meals to those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort has been delivering homemade meals to dozens of people in need during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

New historic marker coming to Strasburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Historic highway marker to be placed outside African-American school house in Strasburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers that address Virginia’s African-American history.

Local

Luray Confederate statues turn out to be privately owned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Two Confederate statues in the town of Luray have remained covered up after being vandalized earlier this month but town officials are discovering it might not be their responsibility to clean the monuments up.

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department update some policies after peace rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Following community protests and peace rallies in the City of Harrisonburg, the police department has started to update some of its policies regarding use-of-force.

News

Back to school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight, the Harrisonburg city public school will be meeting to talk about discussing a plan for returning to school in August. The plan was the see how they will practice distancing and how they will structure in-person classes and who will be learning online.