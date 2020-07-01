Advertisement

Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston.
A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

The commission had fielded escalating complaints about the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, as a nation confronting racial injustice rethinks old imagery.

The statue has stood in a park just off Boston Common since 1879. It’s a copy of an identical monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier.

Although the monument was created to celebrate the freeing of slaves in America, many in 2020 objected to the optics of a Black man kneeling before Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Gun-toting restaurateur upsets 5-term Colorado congressman

Updated: moments ago
Lauren Boebert won the Republican Party primary after a campaign in which she accused Rep. Scott Tipton of not being sufficiently pro-Donald Trump.

National

Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Updated: moments ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved Warren's measure to force the bases to be renamed within three years by a voice vote last month.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 416 Wednesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, July 1, Virginia has had 63,203 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Seattle police start clearing ‘occupied’ zone, make arrests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

National

AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA
Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.

Latest News

National

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National Politics

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.

National

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

National

McEnany: Trump has been briefed on Russian allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
"Yes, he has been briefed but, that does not change the fact that there is no consensus on this intelligence, that is yet to be verified," McEnany said.