Boy, 2, fatally shot himself by accident, deputies say

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 2-year-old has died after Kanawha County Deputies say the child accidentally shot himself.

Deputies say the child was alone in the room and the gun was not locked away.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on New Hope Road in Pinch.

The child’s mother and 4-year-old sibling were in the home at the time, deputies say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

