City urges social distancing, firework safety for Independence Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As Independence Day approaches, the City of Harrisonburg reminds residents to be mindful of social distancing and the importance of wearing a mask when out and about in the community.

The city also reminds residents to follow the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to social distancing and to practice hand-washing. Avoid contact with those who have shown COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 is still impacting our community, and it is important to make sure you are still following health and wellness recommendations when you celebrate,” Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said. “Wear a mask as much as possible, keep at least six feet between yourself and others, wash your hands often and avoid large groups.”

When it comes to fireworks, the city reminds its residents that all fireworks and sparklers are illegal.

With Virginia’s moving into Phase 3 on Wednesday, there is an in-person gathering limit of 250 people in the commonwealth. Gov. Northam’s mask mandate is still in effect.

