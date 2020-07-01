DMV rolls out changes for road testing amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will begin a new method for road skills testing to incorporate social distancing guidelines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tests will take place in a parking lot.

During the test, the customer will operate the vehicle as the test examiner talks to them from outside the vehicle, from an open window.

The examiner will instruct the customer to complete required maneuvers on the course.

The DMV is first offering passenger vehicle road skills tests at its Richmond Central Customer Service Center beginning July 1.

Find more information on the change here.

