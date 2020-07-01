Advertisement

DMV rolls out changes for road testing amid pandemic

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."
According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will begin a new method for road skills testing to incorporate social distancing guidelines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tests will take place in a parking lot.

During the test, the customer will operate the vehicle as the test examiner talks to them from outside the vehicle, from an open window.

The examiner will instruct the customer to complete required maneuvers on the course.

The DMV is first offering passenger vehicle road skills tests at its Richmond Central Customer Service Center beginning July 1.

Find more information on the change here.

