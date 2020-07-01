Advertisement

Doctor shares concern as Phase 3 begins: “Just because you can do certain things, doesn’t mean you should do certain things.”

Dr. Taison Bell explains increase in COVID-19 cases as Virginia begins Phase 3.
Dr. Taison Bell explains increase in COVID-19 cases as Virginia begins Phase 3.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth of Virginia is now in Phase 3 of reopening, but health professionals are sharing concerns as the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase, especially heading into the July 4th weekend.

“Just because you can do certain things, doesn’t mean you should do certain things. And especially when we see these concerning trends going on around the country and even some concerning trends around the commonwealth,” said Dr. Taison Bell of UVA Health.

Dr. Bell said he and many of his colleagues believe the start of Phase 3 in the commonwealth is premature, as states across the country are seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases after rolling back restrictions.

“Our percent positive tests are climbing in much of Virginia now after many weeks of having a decline. And what that means is that our tests are going up, but our cases are going up faster than our tests are going up,” Dr. Bell said.

Under Phase 3, nonessential retail and restaurants no longer have to limit indoor capacity, gyms open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues open at 50% capacity and personal gatherings can have up to 250 people.

Dr. Bell says reopening, even with some of these restrictions in place, mean we have to be more vigilant than ever before.

“You know, we can still adhere to best practices, stay home unless we have to go out, wear a mask when you go out, practice social distancing, avoiding large settings and gatherings of people, frequent hand hygiene. These things are going to be more important than ever before,” Dr. Bell said.

Ryan McKay of the Thomas Jefferson Health District says because of the percent of positive cases remains under 10% of all reported cases in the area, the health district is not concerned just yet.

“Right now, we feel okay. We’re not concerned. The target is really is 10% and we’ve been well under 10% and really at 7.2 we’re really well under that positivity rate,” McKay said in an interview.

But Dr. Bell said there’s enough evidence in case trends since relaxing restrictions.

“I don’t necessarily want to wait until we get to 10%. We have evidence that the virus is circulating. It’s a definite change in our trend from before and we’ve seen nationally what’s happening. I think that’s enough evidence that we need to rethink this,” Dr. Bell said.

Governor Northam announced just before Phase 3 went into effect that bar seating and congregating in restaurants is still prohibited, but Dr. Bell said if trends continue, more restrictions will need to be put back in place.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham Park at the Crossroads gets a new addition

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
If you’re headed to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads this week you may notice a new addition wrapped around the park.

News

Watch the evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the evening weather forecast

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
There are more than 63,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Virginia, while there are more than 2,900 cases in West Virginia.

News

Columbas statue removed in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Christopher Columbas statue in Ohio at the City Hall has been removed. Crews used a crane to help pull the overweight statue out.

Latest News

News

Regency in Augusta

Updated: 1 hour ago
An assisted living facility in Fishersville that burned down 2 years ago is gearing up to reopen this month. It had burned down during construction.

News

Stonewall Jackson in Richmond taken down

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews in Richmond are taking down the city's Stonewall Jackson monument. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of several monuments throughout the city. Many new laws took effect across the commonwealth today.

News

Grottoes Pool reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Cavens pool has reopened for the summer under phase 3 under guidelines. The pool closed due to the pandemic.

News

Reckless Driving Law

Updated: 1 hour ago
Another new Virginia law that went to effect today deals with reckless driving. Before today, getting clocked at twenty or more miles per hour over the speed limit or driving over eighty miles an hour anywhere was considered reckless driving. Now the upper speed is higher.

News

Community Policing Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
Each time an officer stops a driver, The driver's race gender age and ethnicity must be documented by police. That data will later be entered into a community policing reporting database which will be reviewed by the department of criminal justice services.

Local

Free Clinic welcomed over 90 new patients during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Free Clinic in Harrisonburg offers affordable health care services to low income and uninsured adults, and over the past few months, they’ve helped many new patients who were impacted by coronavirus.