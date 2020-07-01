First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with a few storms

Advertisement

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A disturbance over New England will move closer to us this afternoon while a front to our south moves slightly northward. Both features will provide enough lift to trigger a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Otherwise temperatures remain near 90 degrees for the rest of the week but due to a persistent northerly wind, humidity remains low to moderate through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and hot, scattered showers and storms develop for the afternoon and evening (12pm through 7pm). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Activity winds down after sunset with patchy fog overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Mostly sunny, still a very warm day. Low humidity continues, it will just be hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful evening with temperatures staying in the 80s. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Starting out in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Heating up quickly, highs in the low 90s in the afternoon. Humidity remains moderate. A very warm but beautiful Friday evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear overnight, lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Another warm start. A mix of sun and clouds and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. With the daytime heating, a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Activity will be very isolated, not a washout. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s and turning more humid. Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Activity will not be widespread, not a washout. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy, hot and a bit more humid. A few scattered showers and storms later in the day. Higher in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

