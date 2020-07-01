Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg announced that a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will take place on Thursday, July 9.

The city, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, will test residents on a first-come, first-served basis from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Harrisonburg High School, located at 1001 Garbers Church Road. Like previous COVID-19 drive-thru testing events in the area, you do not have to leave your vehicle to get tested.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

If you plan to get tested, you’re asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

As of July 1, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 937 positive cases in Harrisonburg and 720 positive cases in Rockingham County.

