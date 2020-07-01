Advertisement

Governor to keep bar seating closed as Virginia enters Phase 3 Wednesday

Restaurants are allowed to use non-bar seating in their bar area while maintaining social distancing guidelines
(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)(GIM)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - As Virginians ready to enter Phase 3 of the reopening process during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Northam is keeping bar seating closed for the time being.

According to the Governor’s Office, “bar seating and congregating areas of restaurants will remain closed except for those passing through” as Northam continues to monitor the results from moves made by other states.

Restaurants are allowed to use non-bar seating in their bar area, as long as a distance of six feet stays between tables.

The Commonwealth will move into Phase 3 after about three and a half weeks of being in Phase 2.

In Phase Three, Northam said the Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking, and the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings will increase from 50 to 250 people. All businesses should continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and keep enhanced workplace safety measures in place, said Northam.

Restaurant and beverage establishments are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy, and recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people. Swimming pools may also expand operations to free swim in addition to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase Three.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg brewery looking forward to Phase 3

Updated: 56 minutes ago
As Virginia gets ready to enter phase three tomorrow, many local businesses have been adapting to the changes needed to keep their customers safe.

WHSV

JMU students have differing plans on when to return to Harrisonburg

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Some apartment complexes are beginning to see James Madison University students return to move back in, but there are still a lot of questions amid the pandemic and some JMU students are at a loss of when to come back to Harrisonburg.

News

California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph, park administrators said Monday.

Local

Rockingham County wraps up large scale COVID-19 testing with plans for the future

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, Rockingham County held its last large scale COVID-19 dive through testing at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

State

COVID closing lets historical society study a World War II story more closely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Like many items in museums, it can be difficult to find the time to give it the detailed study it deserves, until COVID shut down all the public activities.

Latest News

Local

Virginia’s new gun control bills in effect beginning July 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Beginning July 1, Virginia's new gun control laws will require universal background checks, establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order and reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law.

State

Pridefest 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Pridefest 2020 held on Brown's Island has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Local

Aramark serves meals to furloughed JMU dining associates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marina Barnett
James Madison University’s (JMU) dining service, Aramark, has been serving meals once a week since April to its furloughed employees.

Local

Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions continue distributing family-sized meals to those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort has been delivering homemade meals to dozens of people in need during the pandemic.

News

New historic marker coming to Strasburg

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton revisiting former president’s legacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is continuing to revisit the former president's legacy as they work to tell his whole history.