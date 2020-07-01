Advertisement

Harrisonburg brewery looking forward to Phase 3

Beer at Brothers Craft Brewing
Beer at Brothers Craft Brewing(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Virginia gets ready to enter phase three tomorrow, many local businesses have been adapting to the changes needed to keep their customers safe.

In phase two, indoor seating was permitted and one local brewery is happy to see the progress.

Josh Harold is the taproom manager for Brothers Craft Brewing and said that people seem more comfortable coming out to the brewery.

“The whole taproom experience is an important part of our business, so we were just happy to be able to have that availability again to get people in and enjoying our space and our beer.”

Brothers Craft Brewing has also created an outdoor seating space to allow for distancing and have increased their hours to allow for more spacing for customers.

“As long as we’re making people feel safe and comfortable, people will come back to the businesses and I feel like that’s the feedback that we’re getting. People are saying that yes we are okay coming here because we see the efforts you guys are making in keeping us safe and that makes me feel comfortable,” Harold said.

Jose Garcia was a visitor to the brewery.

“When I went inside, the person inside is wearing a mask. Everything looked clean, he was cleaning down the table when I walked in actually. They have outside seating, spread out more than six feet which makes you feel more comfortable,” Garcia said.

Looking ahead, the brewery is excited about the ability to host some of their events in phase 3, especially for their Fourth of July celebration.

