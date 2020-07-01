Advertisement

Harrisonburg High School student wins international art contest

Anish Aradhey, a 14-year-old student at Harrisonburg High School, won a $500 scholarship for his artwork.
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A 14-year-old student from Harrisonburg High School received a $500 scholarship to pursue his art career that has only just begun.

Anish Aradhey submitted a piece that he thought would “inspire a new generation of young, active leaders” to the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation’s 2020 Science Without Borders Challenge. The international contest promotes ocean conservation and invites students from around the globe to create art that “inspires people to preserve, protect and restore the world’s oceans and aquatic resources,” according to a press release.

Aradhey’s piece “portrayed a young girl picking up beach trash to show the importance of youth regarding coral reef conservation.”

Aradhey's piece, "Coral Reef Superhero."
Aradhey's piece, "Coral Reef Superhero."(Anish Aradhey/Harrisonburg High School)

“I am excited to win the contest because it means that my artwork will be used to spread awareness about coral reef conservation around the world,” said Anish. “I hope that more young people find the inspiration within themselves to create something amazing and share it with others — the world needs more of that, especially now.”

