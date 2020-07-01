Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city land. Within hours a massive Confederate general was taken down. The decision came weeks after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the most prominent and imposing Confederate statue along Richmond’s Monument Avenue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which sits on state land. The removal of the Lee statue has been stalled pending the resolution of two lawsuits. On city land along the avenue, work crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson Wednesday afternoon after spending several hours carefully attaching a harness and preparing its hooves to be detached from the base.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit claims some of the nation’s leading property management companies deliberately excluded older people from seeing Facebook advertisements for dozens of apartment complexes in the Washington, D.C., area. The class action filed Wednesday by the Housing Rights Initiative is billed as the first lawsuit to accuse residential property management companies of engaging in discrimination in housing advertising. The federal suit says anyone over 50 was deemed to be too old to receive housing ads on Facebook for the 10 companies named as defendants. The federal government has accused Facebook of discrimination for allowing advertisers to systematically exclude groups of people from seeing housing ads.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine. The Roanoke Times reports that Elvis Jarrett Mullins was sentenced on Friday. Authorities said the 41-year-old from Troutville broke into his ex’s Roanoke house. Prosecutors said the woman returned home and consumed the tea and “felt drugged." Mullins has already served about 15 months. Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized. Judge David Carson said Mullins’ actions could have been disastrous if the couple’s young son also drank the tea.