Here’s what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday, July 1 marks the commonwealth moving into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan.

Phase 3, which Northam dubbed as the “Safer at Home” strategy, will limit the occupancy of physical spaces, according to official guidelines. In addition, telework and limiting in-person work-related gatherings are encouraged whenever possible.

The guidelines also provide recommended practices for hygiene and cleaning high-traffic surfaces.

Phase 3 allows for nonessential retail businesses to fully open. Restaurants are allowed to fully open as well, but bar seating or “congregating areas” will remain closed, according to the governor’s office. Restaurants must also follow the social distancing rule of six feet between tables.

Fitness centers may open at 75% capacity and entertainment venues may open at 50% capacity.

The in-person gathering limit has also been raised from 50 people during Phase 2 to 250 people.

Northam’s mask mandate is still in effect.

