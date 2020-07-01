Advertisement

High school coaches adjusting to new VHSL guidelines

High school coaches around the Shenandoah Valley are adjusting to new health & safety guidelines for offseason workouts in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school coaches around the Shenandoah Valley are adjusting to new health & safety guidelines from the VHSL for offseason workouts in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, workouts began for schools in Rockingham County and Augusta County. There are limits on workout group sizes, social distancing requirements, cleaning measures for exercise equipment, and coaches are wearing masks or face coverings. For Spotswood’s Dale Shifflett and East Rockingham’s Donnie Coleman, who have both been coaching high school football for over 20 years, it’s a time to adjust and adapt during a unique time for high school athletics.

“Probably the biggest thing is I really enjoyed bringing in 60 or 70 kids here at one time, having four or five stations set up, having the team concept,” said Coleman. “I think we are missing that a little bit right now but we will take what we can get and make the best out of it and I am just happy to be here.”

Shifflett added: “It’s been vastly different. I am used to be going all the time. These past few months, not being able to do anything, usually we are doing 7-on-7′s, we are having camps. So not being able to see your whole team at once is a little different but at least we are able to see some of them at a time.”

While some schools have already begun offseason workouts, others in the Valley are scheduled to start welcoming back athletes and coaches within the next two weeks.

