Huffman excited for RCBL opportunity with Bridgewater Reds

Chris Huffman is back in the Shenandoah Valley and hoping to pitch again this summer.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Huffman is back in the Shenandoah Valley and hoping to pitch again this summer.

“I threw my first bullpen Sunday,” said Huffman. “Everything went well. I am just kind of seeing how I recover. How sore I am the next day from it and kind of just taking it from there.”

Huffman has joined the Bridgewater Reds of the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2020. The former Fort Defiance High School and James Madison University baseball standout was recently released by the San Diego Padres organization. Huffman was drafted by the Padres in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB Draft and advanced up the AAA, one step away from Major League Baseball, in 2018.

However, Huffman dealt with an arm injury, underwent Tommy John surgery, and missed the entire 2019 season. He hopes a successful stint with Bridgewater in the RCBL could lead to another professional opportunity in the future. Huffman is still working his arm back into shape and is hoping to make an appearance in a game for the Reds soon.

“It’ll definitely be pretty awesome because I played for Broadway (Bruins) the summer before I went to JMU so I had a fun time playing that time,” said Huffman. “I think it will be pretty fun here too.”

Huffman has pitched five seasons in Minor League Baseball where he owns a 3.91 career ERA to go along with a 31-26 record and 349 strikeouts in 500 innings pitched.

