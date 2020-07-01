JMU students have differing plans on when to return to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Some apartment complexes are beginning to see James Madison University students return to move back in, but there are still a lot of questions amid the pandemic and some JMU students are at a loss of when to come back to Harrisonburg.

The city of Harrisonburg usually sees a lot more traffic from JMU students during the summer, but COVID-19 had a lot of students leaving town.

Student Fletcher Allred decided to stay local for work and the fall semester.

“Harrisonburg definitely is a good community and it definitely, just being here, I mean I’ve been here for the last three years for pretty much the whole time, so it’s just kind of home now,” Allred said.

While some students stayed in the valley all summer, some are unsure of when they will come back for the fall like James Haskins.

“I actually moved all of my stuff out of there when all of this Coronavirus stuff hit. My parents were just like ‘you’re not going back up there, let’s just move out,” Haskins said.

“If everything’s good to go, I will definitely be back there in the fall. I do not want to do online learning though, that’s why I haven’t signed anywhere yet,” Haskins said.

Haskins is also watching to see if apartment complexes will drop their rates.

There are mixed reviews from other students on their plans. Some say they will come back regardless and others are waiting for more information about the fall.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.