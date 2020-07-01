Advertisement

New Virginia law requires racial questions to be asked at traffic stop

Most information written down will already be recorded off of a driver's license.
Most information written down will already be recorded off of a driver's license.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — New laws are in effect across the Commonwealth starting Wednesday with some that will help shed light on whether certain groups are targeted by police.

Through House Bill 1250, also known as the “Community Policing Act”, law enforcement across the state are required to record information about a driver’s race, ethnicity, age, and gender during a traffic stop.

The purpose is to stop law enforcement from engaging in bias-based profiling while performing their jobs.

Del. Luke Torian, of the 52nd District, said when he introduced the bill earlier this year he had hoped it would help determine if there even is an existence of bias when profiling drivers through data.

“We don’t want to be involved and there be accusations of bias-based policing,” Del. Torian said. “So we want to get rid of that impression and inception that that’s out there and one of the ways to do that is to collect the data.”

The data collected from officers will later be entered into a community policing reporting database. The information will then later be reviewed by the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

“After the data is collected and analyzed the reports are given to the Attorney General, to the Governor, and members of the General Assembly,” Del. Torian said.

Most of the information required through the law can be found on a driver’s license. Virginia State Police told WHSV the information filled out will be based on an officer’s observation.

Some information like your ethnicity is not included on a license and may be asked by an officer to someone who is pulled over.

You do not have to answer the officer if asked the question but the officer does need to record it. Del. Torrian said this is just another barrier to protect drivers and officers.

“It’s all about providing protection for not only those who have been stopped by law enforcement but for law enforcement as well,” Del. Torrian said. “This law is going to be helpful to all of us.”

Each local law enforcement agency is also required to report to Virginia State Police the number of complaints the agency receives alleging the use of excessive force.

“I think this law is coming right at quite an appropriate time given what the climate has been over the last few weeks across the nation,” Del. Torrian said.

The law requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to present the information gathered starting July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham Park at the Crossroads gets a new addition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
If you’re headed to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads this week you may notice a new addition wrapped around the park.

State

Doctor shares concern as Phase 3 begins: “Just because you can do certain things, doesn’t mean you should do certain things.”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Dr. Taison Bell said he and many of his colleagues believe the start of Phase 3 in the commonwealth is premature, as states across the country are seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases after rolling back restrictions.

News

Watch the evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch the evening weather forecast

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
There are more than 63,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Virginia, while there are more than 2,900 cases in West Virginia.

Latest News

News

Columbas statue removed in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Christopher Columbas statue in Ohio at the City Hall has been removed. Crews used a crane to help pull the overweight statue out.

News

Regency in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
An assisted living facility in Fishersville that burned down 2 years ago is gearing up to reopen this month. It had burned down during construction.

News

Stonewall Jackson in Richmond taken down

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews in Richmond are taking down the city's Stonewall Jackson monument. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of several monuments throughout the city. Many new laws took effect across the commonwealth today.

News

Grottoes Pool reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Grand Cavens pool has reopened for the summer under phase 3 under guidelines. The pool closed due to the pandemic.

News

Reckless Driving Law

Updated: 2 hours ago
Another new Virginia law that went to effect today deals with reckless driving. Before today, getting clocked at twenty or more miles per hour over the speed limit or driving over eighty miles an hour anywhere was considered reckless driving. Now the upper speed is higher.

News

Community Policing Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
Each time an officer stops a driver, The driver's race gender age and ethnicity must be documented by police. That data will later be entered into a community policing reporting database which will be reviewed by the department of criminal justice services.