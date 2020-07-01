Advertisement

Rockingham Park at the Crossroads gets a new addition

The one mile walking trail will has three bridges crossing over streams that wraps the perimeter of the park.
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — If you’re headed to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads this week, you may notice a new addition wrapped around the park.

This week, crews have laid down two bridges as a part of the park’s new, freshly paved one-mile ten-foot-wide walking trail. The trail had been filed in some parts since last year with loose gravel, but in 2019 the county received a grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to help fill it.

Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation, said the walking trail had always been apart of the original plan for the park but would not be built until two or three years from now.

“We kind of back burned it a little bit because obviously financial ramifications especially when COVID-19 came along,” Dean said. “But having received a grant which covered 80 percent of it really expedited the process.”

The path should be completely paved by next week but another addition to the park is netting placed high above the softball fields.

“This will create a lot more of a safer environment for fans who are watching a game on one field from a ball that may fly out of another,” Dean said.

With Phase 3 of reopening starting on Wednesday, July 11, softball and baseball games will return to the park for the summer.

