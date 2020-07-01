Advertisement

Save the Fireworks! Charlottesville fireworks are on for Saturday from top of Carter Mountain

Watch the Charlottesville 4th of July Fireworks from Carter Mountain
Watch the Charlottesville 4th of July Fireworks from Carter Mountain(WVIR)
By WVIR newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — It is looking like there will be fireworks this 4th of July in Charlottesville! The McIntire Park show has been canceled but another display launched from the top of Carter Mountain is slated for this Saturday night.

The plan is to launch this year’s 4th of July fireworks from Wendell Wood’s ridgeline property on Carter Mountain, not far from Monticello. Everyone is asked to watch it - at safe social distances - from the valley below.

You will also be able to watch it right here with us. Our fireworks coverage is set to begin at 9:15 on the night of the fourth live on CW9 and streaming here on NBC29.com. We are happy to be a part of the celebration!

Bob Schotta is helping to coordinate things. He says people deserve something to enjoy on Independence Day after all the world has endured.

“A handful of other local community folks stepped up and said, ‘let’s do this, let’s raise the money.’ It’s not the perfect time, things aren’t perfect but things never have been perfect in America so let’s just do this as a tradition. It’s a great tradition in Charlottesville and around the U.S. and you know people are coming together to get this done,” Schotta said.

If the community cannot raise enough money to save the fireworks, Schotta will give donors the option to get a refund or donate it to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Donations are currently being accepted on this GoFundMe page. Donations are tax-deductible and anything extra goes to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

