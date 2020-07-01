Advertisement

Search continues for two people wanted for Henry County murder

One suspect is in custody for the June 5 murder of Robert Williams.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators are searching for two people in connection to a murder in Henry County. The shooting happened in Bassett, near the Patrick County line.

June 5, deputies found 39-year-old Robert Williams dead in the doorway of an apartment on Grace Drive. He’d been shot multiple times.

The Henry County Sheriff’s office had identified Douglas Gillespe as a person of interest, but he was unable to be found by authorities for several days.

“We’ve been looking for him and no one has heard from him so it’s also gotten to the point where we are concerned for his safety,” Henry County sheriff, Lane Perry told WDBJ7 back on June 8.

People who live where Williams was found dead said they thought of Gillespe as a friend. His whereabouts were unknown to investigators until he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Live Oak County, Texas.

He was arrested and has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

“He’s in custody down there, with the warrants on file, he’ll go through the extradition process; our understanding is he is not going to fight extradition,” Lt. Colonel Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff’s office said.

Investigators also identified Daniel Fish and Ashleigh McCallister as suspects, charging them with 2nd degree murder as well. However, their whereabouts are a mystery to investigators.

“They were here in the area, they are not originally from here; we have no idea where they are located,” Eanes said.

The Sheriff’s Office would not specify each suspects alleged role in the murder of Robert Williams.

