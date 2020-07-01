Advertisement

Sipe Center plans to reopen movie theater to public July 10

The Sipe Center reopened for private parties of 10 people or less in Phase 2, and on July 10 will welcome the public back to enjoy movies at 50 percent capacity.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Staff at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater were excited for their first full year open filled with live performances, movies, and events for people in the community.

But COVID-19 shutdown the Sipe Center at the beginning of March, and just reopened in Phase 2 for private parties of 10 people or less.

Megan Byler, the Assistant Town Manager of Public Works, said they are now planning to welcome the public back to enjoying the movie theater on July 10 at 50 percent capacity.

“Because the studios have delayed their new releases, the movies that we’re playing will be older movies, movies that are already out on DVD, but we think there’s going to be a good amount of people eager to get out of the house,” Byler said.

She said they will add reserved seating and implement increased sanitation throughout the theater and Sipe Center facilities.

Byler said the Sipe Center decided to cancel all live performances planned throughout 2020, so any ticketholders were given a full refund.

“We were off to a great start and a lot of the live performances were sold out, so canceling has certainly had an impact,” Byler said. “We’re working closely with agents to be able to reschedule the live performances in 2021 so that we won’t take such a hit financially in terms of what we’ve already paid for down payments.”

She said the Sipe Center had booked some performers who would be traveling from Germany, Ireland, Las Vegas, Florida and New York.

“We are going to be working hard to plan a jam-packed and exciting 2021 season with live performances and our hope is for a much better year,” Byler said.

For more information on the Sipe Center, click here.

