St. Mary’s Medical Center to temporarily receive all trauma patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – St. Mary’s Medical Center will be receiving trauma patients and people with orthopedic injuries, according to a news release Tuesday from Mountain Health Network.

EMS transports of such patients are temporarily being routed to SMMC, Mountain Health said. It says all precautions are being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Mountain Health said there is no outbreak of COVID-19 illness among staff. It said 14-day isolation procedures would be standard procedure for anyone who tests positive.

According to Mountain Health, the normal odd/even day rotation of Level II Trauma Center designation was suspended Tuesday to allocate system resources to support SMMC temporarily as the designated full time Trauma Center.

