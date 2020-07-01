Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 7:30 AM Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center, 1200 W Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Chelsea Gray, Board of Visitors Liaison, cgray8@vcu.edu, 1 804 828 9213

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ceremonially signs legislation to increase minimum wage

Location: Tidewater Community College, 3303 Airline Blvd, Portsmouth, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:30 AM House Dems discuss police reform - Democratic Reps. Robin Kelly, Steven Horsford, Sheila Jackson Lee, Cedric Richmond, Bobby Scott, Karen Bass, Terri Sewell, Dwight Evans and Jahana Hayes host a press conference on police reform and the 'legislative response to racism in America'

Location: HVC Studio A, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://robinkelly.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepRobinKelly

Contacts: Office of Rep. Robin Kelly, 1 708 679 0078

Mandatory TV Pool (C-SPAN) Cap DA 12. One editorial rep per outlet. Face masks strongly recommended.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 3:00 PM DPCC hearing on DC statehood - Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow and fellow Democratic Sens. Tom Carper, Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin, Mark Warner, and Tim Kaine host virtual hearing on 'Statehood and Equality for Washington, D.C.', featuring other Democratic senators, Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, American Civil Liberties Union's Monica Hopkins, Lee's Flower and Card Shop owner Rick Lee, and lifelong Washington, DC, resident James Nelson Rimensnyder

Weblinks: http://dpcc.senate.gov

Contacts: Robyn Bryan, DPCC, Robyn_Bryan@stabenow.senate.gov, 1 202 224 1437

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 NewMarket Corporation: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 General Dynamics: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 Advance Auto Parts: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=130560&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts Press, 1 540 589 8102