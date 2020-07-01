W.Va. rest areas open for holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all rest and welcome areas on I-64, I-68, I-77 and I-79 will be open for travelers for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to a press release from the West Virginia DOH, personnel will be working on an enhanced cleaning schedule with disinfection protocols in place due to COVID-19.

With an expected increase in heavy traffic this weekend, the West Virginia DOH encourages all drivers to wear a mask when they stop at rest areas and to practice social distancing.

Tourist information centers along the above routes will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with trucker showers open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Beckley Plaza. Limited food menus will also be available at all travel plazas.

