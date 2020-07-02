Advertisement

A possible tornado struck Mt. Jackson on this date in weather history

The suspected path of the 1925 tornado
The suspected path of the 1925 tornado(WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — 95 years ago, on July 2, a tornado struck Mount Jackson.

Official tornado records didn’t start until 1950. Often times, wind damage was thought to be from a tornado when it was a straight line or down bursting winds (as it still is often mistaken for today).

When you look at older tornado reports, reviewing newspapers or eye witness reports helps to get a sense of what was seen of the damage that was created. Looking at several newspaper reports and reading through the damage, the WHSV weather team doesn’t deny that this was likely a tornado.

In fact, it could have been a rather strong tornado. High temperatures on July 2, 1925 were in the low to mid-80s. At 2:30 p.m., the storm hit.

The tornado ripped off many roofs — including the roof of the Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren and part of the roof at the National Bank building. The force of the winds crushed about a half dozen silos and damaged hundreds of trees. Orchards and fields of corn and wheat were ripped to shreds.

Headline from the Staunton Newsleader on July 3, 1925
Headline from the Staunton Newsleader on July 3, 1925(The Staunton Newsleader)

The Staunton Newsleader reports that the storm caved in one wall of the new Mount Jackson high school that was in the process of being built.

The newspaper also states 18 construction workers were in a construction shack at the new high school, which at the time was located where the Mount Jackson Fire Department is today. According to the Staunton Newsleader, “the 18 of them grabbed the beams and held it down by main force” when the tornado struck the building they were in. It’s reported that their cars were tossed down an embankment.

The newspaper also reported that the Southern Railway train was forced to stop several times due to the many trees that fell over the train tracks from the tornado.

Virgil Davis was a witness and was driving on Route 11/Valley Pike at the time of the storm. He quickly took shelter in the historic Lee Long House at Meems Bottom. Davis said that the wind roared so loud that he didn’t even hear that the roof had blown off.

Just two days later on July 4, 1925, another vicious storm hit Harrisonburg hard. Although it wasn’t a tornado, hail was reported as large as hen eggs, which is in the 1″-2″ range. That large size is not very common in the Shenandoah Valley.

The newspaper also reported a gentleman, Will H. Chandlee of Harrisonburg, got so curious that he decided to taste the hailstones — and reported that they tasted salty. Sometimes you never know what you’ll find looking through old newspaper articles.

Damage estimate reported in the Daily News Record, July 6, 1925
Damage estimate reported in the Daily News Record, July 6, 1925(Daily News Record)

According to the insurance companies, damage was estimated at about $150,000, which would equal about $2 million today.

It’s hard to pinpoint an exact path, but according to the damage reports, the WHSV weather team predicts that the tornado would have traveled almost south to north along Route 11, and estimates that its path would have been at least three miles.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

New rules on Virginia roads

Updated: 1 hour ago
Moving on to some new road rules in Virginia. It's now a class 1 "misdemeanor for a driver who is careless or distracted and ends up hurting someone like a pedestrian or cyclist. It's now required to stop for pedestrians who have the right of way. Those recklessly driving in certain areas will see fines go up by 100 dollars.

News

Northam signs bill on minimum wage

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bill will increase the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour by 2026 but the law will not start until May 1st next year due. It was delayed because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

News

New laws and lawmakers response

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hundreds of laws went into effect today, gun control to cigarette taxes.This reflects the changing political landscape in Virginia and the general assembly. Most of what passes historically in Richmond has been the decision of just a few people, not even a majority of the legislators, but of those who are in leadership, and clearly there's a lot of progress that the vast majority of legislators and the vast majority of Virginians have been waiting for this kind of advancement.

News

Homeland Security deploying teams to protect monuments over the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The "department of homeland security" is deploying units to protect US monuments, and other sites they believe may be targeted by vandals over the fourth of July weekend.

Latest News

News

Grand Caverns Pool opens

Updated: 1 hour ago
The "grand caverns pool" is open. It was closed last season for renovations but re-opened at 75 percent capacity. You'll get your temperature checked.

News

Barn fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nobody hurt this afternoon in Rockingham county but a few baby chickens died after a "barn fire" along "parkway." This was in Elkton just after 3. The fire remains under investigation.

News

Stonewall Jackson statue comes down from pedestal in Richmond

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews removed the "Stonewall Jackson" statue from its pedestal in Richmond today. Just hours after the mayor of Virginia's capital city ordered the immediate removal of every confederate statue on city land. A law went into effect allowing localities the power to keep or remove these monuments.

News

Staunton gets a new mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Robertson, Steve Claffey, and Amy Darby officially took their seats on the city council today. The first order of business was to elect a mayor and vice mayor. Carolyn dull previously served as mayor and was nominated again by councilwoman Brenda Meade. Oakes and Claffey were also nominated.

Local

Augusta Health reminding people to wear masks, avoid large gatherings ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Fourth of July is Saturday, and while some may be tempted to celebrate the holiday, Augusta Health said staying away from large gatherings is your best bet.