Andrea Oakes elected as Staunton mayor

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens of people gathered at A. R. Ware Elementary School in Staunton on Wednesday as the newest members of Staunton City Council were sworn in.

Back in May, Andrea Oakes won re-election. Amy Darby, Mark Robertson and Steve Claffey defeated incumbents Ophie Kier, Erik Curren and Jim Harrington. After being sworn in on Wednesday, the first order of business for the new council was electing a mayor and vice mayor.

City council member Carolyn Dull was the mayor for the last two years and she was nominated for the role again by council member Brenda Meade. Terry Holmes nominated Steve Claffey, but Claffey nominated Oakes. Holmes, Meade and Dull voted for Claffey, while Oakes and the other new members of council voted Oakes as the newest mayor.

During the vote for Oakes, Dull shared her reasons why she felt Oakes would not be a good mayor.

"I think it's important to state the reasons for my vote concerning Andrea Oakes as mayor of our beloved Staunton," Dull said. "First, she has displayed a callous disregard for taxpayer dollars."

Dull also said she was disappointed in the way Oakes campaigned in the election. Her comments were met with boos from the crowd. City attorney Douglas Guynn, who was presiding over the meeting, said her comments were out of order. After being elected mayor, Oakes did not respond to Dull’s comments.

"I stand here today and I pledge my loyalty to each and every one of you," Oakes said. "I will be a public servant to each individual of the city of Staunton."

Robertson was unanimously chosen as Staunton’s vice mayor.

