Augusta County childcare center adjusts to phase three guidelines

Wonder Land Enrichment Center adjusts to phase three guidelines.
Wonder Land Enrichment Center adjusts to phase three guidelines.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — The Wonder Land Enrichment Center in Verona is one childcare center that remained open throughout the pandemic.

Some families opted to keep their children home, but now under phase three many kids are making their way back.

“We miss them. We love them. We want them here. It’s hard not to see them everyday,” Administrator, Rebecca Ward said. “It’s such a rewarding experience. The children miss each other. They really do feel like they’re family here and that they’re siblings, so this time a part from each other has really been hard on them.”

WLEC does have plenty of precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Parents can only pick up and drop off their children and cannot go inside the main building.

“We take the child’s temperature when they come in, we ask questions like has your child been out of the state? Has your child had a cold?” Ward said.

The center is limited to 12 kids per classroom, and they have had to do more socially distant activities.

"We've always had to be really creative, but this calls for even more creativity because you want to keep their social distance, so a lot of painting is one page per person instead of group paintings," Ward said.

Even though students do have to eat inside the classroom and can only be in the classroom or outside, Ward said staff tries to make the kids' days feel as normal as possible.

The center is also looking ahead to the school year.

“School is going to go to two days a week, so that leaves children somewhere that they need to be supervised and safe for three days a week,” Ward said.

They’re hoping to set up a distant learning center with WiFi so kids can do homework from there.

