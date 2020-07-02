Charlottesville: $750K in relief grants to support local businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Charlottesville is offering a total of $750,00 in grants to help local businesses during the pandemic.

The city announced Thursday, July 2, that funds from the Small Business Relief Grant will help small businesses that have endured significant interruption due to the required closures caused by COVID-19.

The online application process will open at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, and close at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17.

07/02/2020 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - In an additional response to the impact that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on businesses in the Charlottesville community, The City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development (OED) is pleased to announce the Small Business Relief Grant to further support city businesses during this challenging time.

The grant funds will help small businesses that have endured significant business interruption due to the required closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Relief Grant program includes the following:

Small Business Relief Grant

Grants of $5,000 for businesses with less than 10 full-time employees

Grants of $10,000 for businesses with more than 10 but fewer than 50 full-time employees

Funds may be used for operating expenses or adaptive resiliency efforts

Online application process – Monday, July 13th at 9:00am – Friday, July 17th at 3:00pm

Grant funds issued seven to ten business days from notification

A “How to Apply for the SBRG Webinar” will be held on Thursday July 9th at 1:00pm – to receive the meeting link, please pre-register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cvillegrantwebinar

Online applications will open on Monday, July 13th ( www.charlottesville.gov/econdev

All city-based, small businesses are eligible to apply for grant funds. If there are more qualified applications than funds, then preference will be given to industries that have been recognized as being the most impacted by COVID-19 including: hospitality and entertainment, retail trade and employment, restaurant and food services, and administrative support services. In addition, one-half of the total number of grants are designated for businesses that are owned by individuals who are socially disadvantaged (i.e., those who have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as members of a group).

The Small Business Relief Grant is funded with $750,000 of the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The Office of Economic Development, in conjunction with the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority (CEDA), will administer the grant.

Interested businesses should check the Office of Economic Development’s website to stay informed on the grant and other assistance programs – www.charlottesville.gov/econdev. Businesses can also contact the OED to be added to the email distribution list, which will be notified when program application becomes available. As always, businesses are also welcome to contact our office with any business needs. For more information, please email ecodev@charlottesville.gov or call 434-970-3110.

