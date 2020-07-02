Advertisement

Charlottesville: $750K in relief grants to support local businesses

(MGN)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Charlottesville is offering a total of $750,00 in grants to help local businesses during the pandemic.

The city announced Thursday, July 2, that funds from the Small Business Relief Grant will help small businesses that have endured significant interruption due to the required closures caused by COVID-19.

The online application process will open at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, and close at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17.

07/02/2020 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - In an additional response to the impact that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on businesses in the Charlottesville community, The City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development (OED) is pleased to announce the Small Business Relief Grant to further support city businesses during this challenging time.

The grant funds will help small businesses that have endured significant business interruption due to the required closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Relief Grant program includes the following:

Small Business Relief Grant

  • Grants of $5,000 for businesses with less than 10 full-time employees
  • Grants of $10,000 for businesses with more than 10 but fewer than 50 full-time employees
  • Funds may be used for operating expenses or adaptive resiliency efforts
  • Online application process – Monday, July 13th at 9:00am – Friday, July 17th at 3:00pm
  • Grant funds issued seven to ten business days from notification
  • A “How to Apply for the SBRG Webinar” will be held on Thursday July 9th at 1:00pm – to receive the meeting link, please pre-register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cvillegrantwebinar
  • Online applications will open on Monday, July 13th (www.charlottesville.gov/econdev)

All city-based, small businesses are eligible to apply for grant funds. If there are more qualified applications than funds, then preference will be given to industries that have been recognized as being the most impacted by COVID-19 including: hospitality and entertainment, retail trade and employment, restaurant and food services, and administrative support services. In addition, one-half of the total number of grants are designated for businesses that are owned by individuals who are socially disadvantaged (i.e., those who have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as members of a group).

The Small Business Relief Grant is funded with $750,000 of the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The Office of Economic Development, in conjunction with the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority (CEDA), will administer the grant.

Interested businesses should check the Office of Economic Development’s website to stay informed on the grant and other assistance programs – www.charlottesville.gov/econdev. Businesses can also contact the OED to be added to the email distribution list, which will be notified when program application becomes available. As always, businesses are also welcome to contact our office with any business needs. For more information, please email ecodev@charlottesville.gov or call 434-970-3110.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mayor Stoney holds first briefing since removal of Confederate statues

Updated: moments ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his first briefing since the removal of two Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

Regional

Kroger Health announces COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Kroger Health has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

National

Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press
Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

State

Court window smashed, at least 2 arrests in Virginia protest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to COVID-19 led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd.

Latest News

State

Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue is set to be removed on Thursday, July 2.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 532 Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, July 1, Virginia has had 63,735 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Perdue grant provides Good Food School Markets to Harrisonburg and Broadway high schools

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

New rules on Virginia roads

Updated: 13 hours ago
Moving on to some new road rules in Virginia. It's now a class 1 "misdemeanor for a driver who is careless or distracted and ends up hurting someone like a pedestrian or cyclist. It's now required to stop for pedestrians who have the right of way. Those recklessly driving in certain areas will see fines go up by 100 dollars.