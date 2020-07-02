Court window smashed, at least 2 arrests in Virginia protest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the virus outbreak led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies.

News outlets report the incident came after hundreds of demonstrators in Richmond marched on Wednesday. NBC 12 reports Richmond sheriff’s deputies wrestled two protesters to the ground after they entered the John Marshall Courts Building to stage a sit-in demonstration.

The news outlet reports demonstrators tried to make their way into the building before deputies released the chemical irritants into the crowd. An object was then thrown into the courthouse window.

