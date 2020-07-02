Advertisement

Court window smashed, at least 2 arrests in Virginia protest

Richmond Police Squad Car
Richmond Police Squad Car(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the virus outbreak led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies.

News outlets report the incident came after hundreds of demonstrators in Richmond marched on Wednesday. NBC 12 reports Richmond sheriff’s deputies wrestled two protesters to the ground after they entered the John Marshall Courts Building to stage a sit-in demonstration.

The news outlet reports demonstrators tried to make their way into the building before deputies released the chemical irritants into the crowd. An object was then thrown into the courthouse window.  

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

State

Mayor Stoney holds first briefing since removal of Confederate statues

Updated: moments ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his first briefing since the removal of two Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

Regional

Kroger Health announces COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Kroger Health has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

State

Charlottesville: $750K in relief grants to support local businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Charlottesville announced Thursday, July 2, that funds from the Small Business Relief Grant will help businesses that have endured significant interruption due to the required closures caused by COVID-19.

National

Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press
Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

Latest News

State

Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue is set to be removed on Thursday, July 2.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 532 Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, July 1, Virginia has had 63,735 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Perdue grant provides Good Food School Markets to Harrisonburg and Broadway high schools

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

New rules on Virginia roads

Updated: 13 hours ago
Moving on to some new road rules in Virginia. It's now a class 1 "misdemeanor for a driver who is careless or distracted and ends up hurting someone like a pedestrian or cyclist. It's now required to stop for pedestrians who have the right of way. Those recklessly driving in certain areas will see fines go up by 100 dollars.